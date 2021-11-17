Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,219 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.