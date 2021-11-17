Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Square stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,256. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 222.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.