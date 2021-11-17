Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 8,037 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUZI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

