Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $445,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after buying an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 1,184,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

