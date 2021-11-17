Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $716,414 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

