Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.78.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

