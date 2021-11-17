Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

