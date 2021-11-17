Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 635,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 574,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 570,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of INN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

