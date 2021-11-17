Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,462,857 shares worth $1,828,242. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

