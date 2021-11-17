Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,291,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

