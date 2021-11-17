STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $148.15 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. 1,067,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

