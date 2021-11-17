Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

