State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,004 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 639,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,095 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

