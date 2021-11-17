State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,159 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hershey by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

