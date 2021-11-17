State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.