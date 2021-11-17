State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

