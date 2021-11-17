State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 47,096 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

PEAK stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

