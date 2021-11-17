State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,229 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

