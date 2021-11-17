State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Schneider National worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

