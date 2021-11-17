State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $31,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

