State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.