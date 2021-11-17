State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 282,895 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

