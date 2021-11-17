State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.95% of Echo Global Logistics worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

