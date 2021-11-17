State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

