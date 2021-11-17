Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.69

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $810,210.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

