Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce sales of $551.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.00 million and the lowest is $503.40 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.00. 53,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

