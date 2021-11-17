Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in UMH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $9,919,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMH. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

