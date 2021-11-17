Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

