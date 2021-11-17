Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AMC Entertainment (TSE:AMC)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment (TSE:AMC) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.