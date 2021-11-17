Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.75.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

