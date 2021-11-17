Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.34 and last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 50777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Specifically, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,221. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -324.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after acquiring an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

