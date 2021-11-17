Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 342,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 22,215 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

