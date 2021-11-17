Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

EDF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,520. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

