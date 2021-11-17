StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth $216,000. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

