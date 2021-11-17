Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Strategic Education worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.