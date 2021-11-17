Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.41

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

