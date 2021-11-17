Strid Group LLC Has $28.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 61,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.