Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

