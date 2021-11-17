Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Shares of SDGCF opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $41.55.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

