Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.5 days.
Shares of SDGCF opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.