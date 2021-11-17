SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

