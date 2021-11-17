Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Surmodics worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

