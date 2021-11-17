Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SRDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,194. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.85 million, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Surmodics worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

