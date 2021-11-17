Suruga Bank (SUGBY) and Its Peers Financial Review

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS: SUGBY) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Suruga Bank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68% Suruga Bank Competitors 20.71% 10.78% 0.87%

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank’s peers have a beta of 22.22, meaning that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Suruga Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Suruga Bank Competitors 1068 3096 2584 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.85%. Given Suruga Bank’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suruga Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million $201.47 million 3.30 Suruga Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.61 billion 11.47

Suruga Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Suruga Bank pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Suruga Bank peers beat Suruga Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

