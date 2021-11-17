SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $20.00 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

