SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 199.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $855.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

