SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 199.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $855.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
