SVB Leerink Reiterates Sell Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLVS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLVS opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

