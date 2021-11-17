Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Hits $639,259.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $20.42 million and $639,259.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,798,072 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.