Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.86% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,637,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $615,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

