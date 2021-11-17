TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.78 ($31.50).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

