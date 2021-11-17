Taklimakan Network (TAN) Market Cap Hits $252,203.90

Taklimakan Network (CURRENCY:TAN) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Taklimakan Network has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Taklimakan Network has a market cap of $252,203.90 and $27,942.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Taklimakan Network

TAN is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. The official message board for Taklimakan Network is medium.com/@taklimakan . Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Taklimakan Network is taklimakan.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

Buying and Selling Taklimakan Network

